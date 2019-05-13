Untitled Document

VIRTUAL VLM ADVENTURES and IN-PERSON FULL DAY AND HALF DAY CAMPS



Ages



Children must be four years old (for Pre-K) or have just completed grade you are registering for.

Week-long camps are offered for ages 4 through grade 5.



Activities



Museum educators help children explore nature and space through hands-on activities, touring through the Museum and touching live animals.



Reservations



Reservations may be made in person, or by phone, using American Express, Discover MasterCard or Visa credit card or through our secure online form.



Wait List



If a class is full, please call 757-595-9135 or utilize our online wait list form for consideration.



Details



Class size is limited, so sign up early! A minimum enrollment is established for each class and must be met at least five days prior to the first class meeting. You may cancel up to one week before the class unless otherwise stated, and receive a refund less a $10 handling fee. After that time, no refunds can be made. If the Virginia Living Museum cancels the program, a full refund will be issued. Members receive a discount on all classes. Join now!



Virtual VLM Adventures



Weekly enrollment for our Virtual VLM Adventures is $75 per member household and $85 per non-member household. All Adventures include:

– Two Live Meet-Ups Each Day – EVERYDAY will include a LIVE ANIMAL ENCOUNTER where you can ask your questions directly to an educator. Adventure groups will be kept small so meeting times will vary based on enrollment size.

– Four Guided Activities Each Day – Most experiments require everyday items you already have at home. A supply list will be provided before your adventure week begins. An Adventure Supply Box can be purchased for pick-up at the museum for an additional $30.

– Active Message Boards Throughout the Day – Stay connected with your lead educator and fellow adventurers when you are not meeting face-to-face. Show off your creations and get your questions answered in real time.

– Note: You will need a Google account to access Virtual VLM Adventure materials. It is free and can be created using an existing email or non-personal information if desired.

PreK

It’s Going To Get Messy

Time to get our hands dirty in a week of colorful crafts, messy activities, and fun exploration.

(June 1-5, June 15-19, July 6-10, July 20-24, August 3-7, August 17-21)

How Does That Work?

Why don’t water and oil mix? What type of things are magnetic? How does sound work? Let’s create experiments to explore all of these questions and more! What will you discover?

(June 8-12, June 22-26, July 13-17, July 27-31, August 10-14)

Grades K-2

Junior Explorers

Let’s get exploring and learn about our natural world in a series of science experiments, art projects, and building fun. Get ready to create and investigate!

(June 1-5, June 15-19, July 6-10, July 20-24, August 3-7, August 17-21)

A Natural Story

Look at the world through a different lens as we explore nature through science and create our own nature stories.

(June 8-12, June 22-26, July 13-17, July 27-31, August 10-14)

Grades 3-5

Expedition Outside

Explore the outdoors, discover how we use nature every day, and think about how we can conserve the things we depend on!

(June 1-5, June 15-19, July 6-10, July 20-24, August 3-7, August 17-21)

Cosmic Crossing

Prepare to travel across space and explore new worlds through science exploration right here on Earth!

(June 8-12, June 22-26, July 13-17, July 27-31, August 10-14)

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

In-person Camp Changes due to COVID-19

– No before or aftercare will be offered to avoid the mixing of campers

– Drop off will occur outside and you can choose to stay in your car and drive up when we are ready to receive campers for the day.

– Pick-up will be a drive up only. Please stay in your car. This year you will be asked to create a two word code combination that only you and authorized adults know. This will take the place of handing over your photo ID.

– Campers will be given a supply list of some items to bring with them on Day 1 such as pencils, glue, and crayons. These items will be theirs to use exclusively for the duration of the camp.

– Our outdoor areas will be utilized even more frequently this summer. Please make sure your child comes with a water bottle to stay hydrated.

– VA Department of Social Services currently states we can only have 10 people in a room, including adults. This means camps are currently limited to 8 campers. As things progress and restrictions change, we will be able to reassess our cap and potentially take additional campers from our waitlist.

Other Precautionary Measures

– All adults will be wearing face masks. You can prepare your child with this social story.

– Campers are encouraged to also wear face masks, especially while inside, but you know your child best. If a mask causes them to touch their face more frequently, a mask will not be effective. Masks should also not be worn if a child has difficulty breathing with it on.

– Camp leaders will be the only ones handling high touch surfaces such as doors.

– Each camper will have their own allocated space to leave their belongings.

– All rooms have minimally 2 sinks for hand washing and multiple stations with hand sanitizer.

– Lunches will continue to be consumed in individual classes – again to be vigilant about not mixing campers.

_______________________________________________________________

Full Day Summer Camp- In Person

Camps are Monday-Friday, 9 am -3 pm, bring your own snack and lunch

Cost: $235 VLM member, $265 non-members

*First week of in-person camps is JULY 20-24! All others before this date are cancelled*

July 20-24, 2020

Grades K and 2 – Super Hero

Find your inner superhero and test your powers through a series of challenges to help save the day! Spend a week overcoming obstacles, developing your super powers and interacting with our superhero animal sidekicks in this wham-pow packed camp.

Grades 3- 5 – Supreme STEAM

Create, innovate, and explore throughout the week. Solve problems, explore the world of science and learn how you can help animals while using science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

July 27-31, 2020

Grades K-2: Imaginarium

Join us as we explore the natural world and beyond! Be prepared to imagine, create, explore, and meet some magical creatures along the way.

Grades 3 – 5: A Trip Through Space

Did you ever wonder what’s out there? Come along as we visit planets, stars and more on an amazing trip through space.

August 3-7, 2020

Grades K – 2: Fantasy Camp

Bring your own imagination as we visit the world of pirates, fairies, mermaids, dragons and more! Get ready for a week of adventure and exploration of worlds beyond our own.

Grades 3 – 5: Hairy Otter’s Camp of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Join us for an enchanting week at the Virginia Living Museum as we create potions, meet magical creatures, learn about herbology, and study ancient ruins – non-magical humans welcome!

August 10 – 14, 2020

Grades K and 1: Superhero Academy

Find your inner superhero and test your powers through a series of challenges to help save the day! Spend a week overcoming obstacles, developing your super powers and interacting with our superhero animal sidekicks in this wham-pow packed camp.

Grades 2 and 3: Supreme STEAM –

Create, innovate, and explore throughout the week. Spend the week solving problems, exploring the world of science and learning how you can help animals while using science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Grades 4 and 5: CSI: Earth 2.0

Can we find another home for humanity in space? How do scientists find planets around other stars? Become a part of the Cosmic Science Investigations team and find out!

August 17-21, 2020

Grades K and 1: Fantasy Camp – )

Bring your own imagination as we visit the world of pirates, fairies, mermaids, dragons, and more! Get ready for a week of adventure and exploration of worlds beyond our own.

Grades 2 and 3: Stars, Constellations and Legends

Delve into the myths and legends surrounding the Sun, Moon, stars and other celestial objects in this incredible camp.

Grades 4 and 5: Hairy Otter’s Camp of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Join us for an enchanting week at the Virginia Living Museum as we create potions, meet magical creatures, learn about herbology, and study ancient ruins – non-magical humans welcome!

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Half Day Programs – In Person (PreK only)

Children must be four years old by the first class meeting. All camps are five days, 9:30am-noon.

Cost: $120 VLM members, $135 non-members.

For our littlest naturalists (Ages 4 and 5):

Let’s Make a Mess!

Enjoy a week of silly science experiments, crazy colorful arts and crafts, and messy hands-on activities. Let’s explore the science and fun behind making a mess!

Dates: August 10-14, August 17-21

Let’s Do Science

Investigate the world of physical science – from magnets to liquids to light and beyond.



Dates: July 20-24, July 27-31, August 3-7

