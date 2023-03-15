Summer Camp Dates: June 19 – August 21

Sew Unik, offers basic sewing, kid’s classes, and adult classes, family and private sewing classes. We thrive to ensure each student leaves our session with a wealth of knowledge and the best experience with sewing.

They offer beginners courses, intermediate courses as well as a learning to sew bootcamp. The summer camp goes from June 19 and goes until August 21st. The adult classes will teach you to sew clothing, bags and sewing patterns unique to your design. Sew Unik also offers private sewing lessons and mommy and me classes to entertain the whole family.

Sew Unik

6503 Auburn Drive

Virginia Beach, VA

www.sewunikstudio.com

Phone: 757-538-7474



