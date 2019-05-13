Mulholland Family Ranch Summer Horse Camp

First week of camp is June 8th-12th and continues throughout the summer with the last camp August 24th-28th.

Come and enjoy horse camp with daily Bible study, swimming, crafts, a little cooking, and lots of fun!

Come and learn to ride or learn to ride better. See what it is like to take care of a horse. There are camps for the inexperienced and experienced rider alike.

Contact us to find out which camp is most suitable for you!

Here’s the summer camp schedule.
Monday 8am to 5:30pm
Tuesday 8am to 5:30pm
Wednesday 8am to 5:30pm
Thursday 8am, dinner (ranch provided) and overnight camp-out! (Lights out at 11:00pm)
Friday Breakfast (ranch provided), lunch (ranch provided), camp ends at 5:30pm

Ages: The camps are divided into boys only and girls only camps. Ages are 8 – 16 for girls and 9 – 14 for boys

Phone Number: 757‐925‐4232
Website: http://ranch.mulhollandgroup.com/summer-camp

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories