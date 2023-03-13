Mad Science of Hampton Roads

Camp Dates: June 26th – August 18th

Mad Science camps are so fun kids forget they’re learning! The best STEM summer camps for kids ages 6-12 in the Hampton Roads area. From robots to space, to chemistry, and much more, Mad Science Summer Camp has something your kids are sure to love! All camps feature hands-on activities and daily take-home projects.

2023 Camp Themes

NASA Journey into Outer Space

Eureka! The Inventor’s Camp

Super Science Sampler

Secret Agent Lab

Red Hot Robots

Camp Schedule

Monday-Friday

9 am-12 pm

Locations

Tabernacle Worship Center

2153 Kempsville Road, VB 23464 Wycliff Presbyterian Church

1445 N. Great Neck Road, VB 23454 Nimmo United Methodist Church

2040 Nimmo Church Lane, VB 23456 Great Bridge Presbyterian Church

333 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, 23322 Saint Patrick Catholic School

1000 Bolling Avenue, Norfolk 23508

(Partner Camp Location) Nansemond Suffolk Academy

3373 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434

(Partner Camp Location) Alive Church (Western Branch)

1935 Jolliff Road, Chesapeake, 23321

Hampton Roads Academy

739 Academy Lane, Newport News, 23602

(Partner Camp Location)

For more information check us out at:

hamptonroads.madscience.org/parents-camps.aspx

Email – info@madsciencehr.com

Phone – 757-502-8124