Mad Science of Hampton Roads

Camp Dates: June 26th – August 18th
Mad Science camps are so fun kids forget they’re learning! The best STEM summer camps for kids ages 6-12 in the Hampton Roads area. From robots to space, to chemistry, and much more, Mad Science Summer Camp has something your kids are sure to love! All camps feature hands-on activities and daily take-home projects.
2023 Camp Themes
- NASA Journey into Outer Space
- Eureka! The Inventor’s Camp
- Super Science Sampler
- Secret Agent Lab
- Red Hot Robots
Camp Schedule
- Monday-Friday
- 9 am-12 pm
Locations
|Tabernacle Worship Center
2153 Kempsville Road, VB 23464
|Wycliff Presbyterian Church
1445 N. Great Neck Road, VB 23454
|Nimmo United Methodist Church
2040 Nimmo Church Lane, VB 23456
|Great Bridge Presbyterian Church
333 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, 23322
|Saint Patrick Catholic School
1000 Bolling Avenue, Norfolk 23508
(Partner Camp Location)
|Nansemond Suffolk Academy
3373 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434
(Partner Camp Location)
|Alive Church (Western Branch)
1935 Jolliff Road, Chesapeake, 23321
|Hampton Roads Academy
739 Academy Lane, Newport News, 23602
(Partner Camp Location)
For more information check us out at:
hamptonroads.madscience.org/parents-camps.aspx
Email – info@madsciencehr.com
Phone – 757-502-8124