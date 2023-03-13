Mad Science of Hampton Roads

Camp Dates: June 26th – August 18th

Mad Science camps are so fun kids forget they’re learning! The best STEM summer camps for kids ages 6-12 in the Hampton Roads area. From robots to space, to chemistry, and much more, Mad Science Summer Camp has something your kids are sure to love! All camps feature hands-on activities and daily take-home projects. 

2023 Camp Themes  

  • NASA Journey into Outer Space
  • Eureka! The Inventor’s Camp
  • Super Science Sampler
  • Secret Agent Lab
  • Red Hot Robots

Camp Schedule

  • Monday-Friday
  •  9 am-12 pm

Locations

Tabernacle Worship Center
2153 Kempsville Road, VB 23464		Wycliff Presbyterian Church
1445 N. Great Neck Road, VB 23454
Nimmo United Methodist Church
2040 Nimmo Church Lane, VB 23456		Great Bridge Presbyterian Church
333 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, 23322
Saint Patrick Catholic School
1000 Bolling Avenue, Norfolk 23508
(Partner Camp Location)		Nansemond Suffolk Academy
3373 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434
(Partner Camp Location)
Alive Church (Western Branch)
1935 Jolliff Road, Chesapeake, 23321
Hampton Roads Academy
739 Academy Lane, Newport News, 23602
(Partner Camp Location)

For more information check us out at:

hamptonroads.madscience.org/parents-camps.aspx

Email – info@madsciencehr.com

Phone – 757-502-8124

