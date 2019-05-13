Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp provides children the opportunity to learn about life on a farm. This program offers hands on experience with petting farm animals, including horses, goats, sheep, llamas, rabbits and chickens. Campers learn the responsibility of daily feeding, cleaning, grooming and animal care activities. Each session includes several horseback riding experiences, fishing, farm games, daily cool down water activities, and more! Campers leave with an abundance of knowledge and appreciation of all living things. The goal at farm camp is to encourage a friendly environment in which children learn responsibility and initiate leadership skills that will make a memorable impact on their lives.





Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp offers early drop-off for all campers from 8 to 9 a.m., and departure as late as 6 p.m. for no additional charge.





Tuition for farm camp includes all activities and supplies, before and after care, a Hunt Club Farm T-Shirt and a Hunt Club Farms season pass.





Camp tuition is $350 per child per week. There are early registration and multi-session discounts available.





Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp requires a $100 per session deposit to reserve your child’s camp week(s).





Once camp season begins, payment in full is required at the time of enrollment.





Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp

2388 London Bridge Road,

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

http://www.huntclubfarm.com

education@huntclubfarm.com