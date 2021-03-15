The HYC summer sailing junior program offers something for everyone ages 5-18 and is open to the public! No matter if it is your child’s first sail or they are a seasoned competitor there is a program that can enhance your child’s love and understanding of the sport! The learning model that HYC unveiled last summer was a success. This year our programs will build upon that foundation to continue to promote lifelong sailing in a variety of sailing disciplines, including both racing and non-racing. We provide a skill development path for every athlete. We recommend gaining experience and building confidence in a variety of watercraft to better prepare young sailors to take advantage of new sailing opportunities in the future. The skills built at an early age lay the foundation for safe, fun, and successful sailing for a lifetime.

Hampton Yacht Club Junior Sailing

4707 Victoria Boulevard

Hampton, Virginia

Phone: (757) 722-0711

Website: https://hamptonyc.com/junior-sailing/summer-sailing-program/

Novice Discover, Learn, and Play

Explorer, Age 5-7

Offered Jun 28-July 2, July 12-16,

July 26-30, Aug 9-13

Prerequisites: None

One Week, half-day class. Primary focus of the Explorer Program is to connect young novice sailors to the water through a safe and fun experience messing about on Optis and Sonars. 6:1 sailor to instructor ratio.



Opti 1, Age 8-12

Offered Every Week M-F June 21-Aug. 20

Prerequisites: None

One Week, full-day class, lunch included. This class provides a foundation of wind recognition, basic boat handling skills, and rigging fundamentals of the Optimist. This course will instill safety, seamanship, and confidence in a fun environment.



Dinghy 1, Age 13-18

Offered Session 1 or Session 3

Prerequisites: None

Two Week, full-day class. This class provides a foundation of wind recognition, basic boat

handling skills, and rigging fundamentals of the Feva Dinghy. This course will instill safety,

seamanship, and confidence in a fun environment.

Intermediate – Develop & Challenge



Opti 2 (Green), Age 8-13

Offered Full Summer or By Session

Prerequisites: Opti I

Two Week, full-day class, The Opti 2 course works to further develop skills geared towards better

boat speed and increases the student’s understanding of sail trim. This course will introduce basic concepts of sailboat racing and promote fun competition and sportsmanship. Regatta opportunities will be offered but not mandatory.



Dinghy 2, Age 13-18

Offered Session 2 or Session 4

Prerequisites: Dinghy 1 or Opti 2

Two Week, half-day class. The Dinghy 2 course works to further develop skills geared towards

better boat speed and increases the student’s understanding of sail trim in a sloop rigged

vessel, as well as how to use a spinnaker. This course will introduce basic concepts of sailboat

racing and promote fun competition and sportsmanship. Regatta opportunities will be

offered but not mandatory.

Veteran – Train & Compete



Opti Travel Team (R,W, B), Age 8-15

Offered Full Summer or By Session

Summer Team, full day practices.

The Opti Travel Team is made up of sailors of differing levels that come out of the Opti 2 program. On the travel team, sailors are taught in depth skill development for racing as well as the rules of sailing and an introduction to team racing. The Opti Travel Team will have regatta opportunities.



Laser Radial/4.7 or c420 Travel Team

Age 13-18

Full Summer or By Session

Summer Teams, full day practices, Sailors are taught in depth boat handling and strategies for racing. Teams are encouraged to compete.

Advanced Adventure: Inshore, Age 13-18

Prerequisites: Opti 2 or Dinghy 2

Offered By Session

Two Week, half-day class/overnight. The Advanced Adventure course builds upon the basic sailing skills learned in foundational courses to focus on operation of a keelboat and basic inshore cruising

including operating winches, how to read a chart, anchoring, mooring, docking, and basic overnight provisioning. This course will include some distance trips and an overnight camping experience nearby.