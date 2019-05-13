Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Summer Camps

Our summer camps will fill your child’s day with fun activities, games, crafts, special events and more! Make a splash at our recreation center camps or hop, skip and jump over to our convenient school-based camps. We also have plenty of specialty camps that cater to your budding athlete, nature-lover or curious scientist! Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation believes summer is also a time to develop healthy minds and bodies, so check out what we’re offering this summer – we’d love for your child to join us!
• Licensed Early Childhood Camps
• School-Based Camps
• Recreation Center Camps
• Sports Camps
• Nature & Specialty Camps
• Therapeutic Recreation Camps
For a full list of camps, visit us online at VBgov.com/camps
Contact info:
Phone 757-385-0402
email: fun@vbgov.com