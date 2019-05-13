Portsmouth Museums

3 – 5 YEARS OLD



Members: $50 | Non-members $55



FAIRY TALE ADVENTURES

Campers will adventure through a different fairy tale each day with accompanying art projects, sensory activities, and STEM challenges.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: June 22 – 26 from 10 am – 11 am



WILD ART

Do you love to move and groove? Campers will jump, dance, and wiggle as we explore the many ways to move our bodies and make fitness fun by participating in structured movement, balance, and coordination activities and visiting the traveling exhibit, “Healthyville.”

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: July 13 – 17 from 10 am – 11 am



RISING 1ST – 2ND GRADERS



Members: $65 half day, $135 full day | Non Members; $70 half day, $145 full day

Campers can sign up for a half-day session or both morning and afternoon sessions to make a full day (9am- 4 pm, campers bring their own lunch and lunch supervision and museum exploration provided.)



BUILDING FUN LEGOS (PART 1)

Let your imagination run wild with LEGO! Build engineer-designed projects such as boats, bridges, mazes and motorized cars, and use special pieces to create your own unique design. Explore the endless creative possibilities of the LEGO building system.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: June 22 – 26 from 9 am – 12 pm



THE ENVIRONMENT AND YOU (PART 1)

Explore the nature in our own backyards! Learn how to identify and protect the plants and animals that call Portsmouth home. Interact with nature through hands on activities and outings designed to open campers up to the diverse world around us that often goes unnoticed.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: June 22 – 26 from 1 pm – 4 pm



SUMMER OLYMPICS FUN AND GAMES

Dive into summer fun with activities based on this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. Campers will discover the history of the Olympics, create themed art projects, and compete in fitness and sport activities each day.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: August 3 – 7 from 9 am – 12 pm



TRANSPORTATION STATION

This week is a hustle and bustle of activity as we explore transportation; Trucks, Trains, Ships and More! Visit the Lightship Portsmouth, learn about forces & motion, and create some trucks, trains, and ships.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: August 3 – 7 from 1 pm – 4 pm.



THE ENVIRONMENT AND YOU (PART 2)

Explore the nature in our own backyards! Learn how to identify and protect the plants and animals that call Portsmouth home. Interact with nature through hands on activities and outings designed to open campers up to the diverse world around us that often goes unnoticed.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: August 10 – 14 from 9 am – 12 pm



BUILDING FUN LEGOS (PART 2)

Let your imagination run wild with LEGO! Build engineer-designed projects such as boats, bridges, mazes and motorized cars, and use special pieces to create your own unique design. Explore the endless creative possibilities of the LEGO building system.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: Aug 5-9, 1-4 p.m.





RISING 3RD – 5TH GRADERS



Members: $65 half day, $135 full day | Non Members; $70 half day, $145 full day



Campers can sign up for a half day session or both morning and afternoon sessions to make a full day (9am- 4 pm, campers bring their own lunch and lunch supervision and museum exploration provided.)



EXPLORE HISTORY THROUGH THE ARTS

Through the use of their eyes, ears and specific activities, campers experience various periods of history and cultural influences through different art forms.

Location: Children’s Museum

Dates: July 13 – 17 from 9 am – 12 pm



INVENTORS STEM CAMP

Discover the thrill of invention. Learn about Famous Inventors while getting to plan, build and test working inventions. Spend a week immersed in STEM – engineering and problem solving challenges. Inspiration for some activities and experiments come from the travelling summer exhibit, “Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab.”

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: July 13 – 17 from 1 pm – 4 pm



A PIRATES LIFE FOR ME!

Argh! Did you know that pirates roamed local waters for nearly 200 years? Come aboard and join our misfit crew for a fun filled hands-on camp exploring the pirate life through crafts, games, and STEM activities. Adventure waits…

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: July 27 – 31 from 1 pm – 4 pm



JAPANESE ART AND OLYMPIC GAMES

Explore the beautiful and fascinating world of Japan through hands on art projects inspired by ancient works and techniques. We will also learn about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and compete in some of our own fitness and sport activities.

Location: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dates: July 27 – 31 from 1 pm – 4 pm

Register online today! childrensmuseumvirginia.com/camps

Registration deadline is 2 weeks prior to start date.

Campers must meet age requirement by start date.