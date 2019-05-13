Childcare Network Summer Camp

Summer Camp starts June 1st and ends August 31st
Childcare Network #62 and #63
1056 Ferry Plantation
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
952 Lord Dunmore Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Network’s Adventure Summer Camp is designed with fun and educational activities that will keep your child learning, exploring, and physically active during the summer months. Our STEAM-focused curriculum incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, and is designed to inspire curiosity and creative problem-solving.
Designed to provide a fun and exciting environment – while continuing to help them explore and discover the world around them – our kid’s day camp provides your child the opportunity to participate in different weekly themes chock-full of engaging activities, educational field trips, and creative projects they get to do with their friends.
This summer, our theme is To the Extreme!
Rocking Out – We will, we will, ROCK YOU! ROCK YOU! Rock music, spacerocks, pop-rock candy…it’s going to be an EXTREME good time, for sure.
Urban Adventures – See all your city has to offer on the road and off the beaten path and uncover EXTREME urban adventures around every corner!
Make Over – Make the world a better place, one day at a time this week. It’s EXTREME fun and much easier than you think!!
Sports – Sky diving, rock climbing, bull riding: these are some EXTREME sports! By land, by sea, by air we will be adventurous and take some risks.
Gross – EWWW! How gross can we get??? Challenge accepted! Snot, germs, slime, and icky TO THE EXTREME.
Mystery – Life can be a mystery sometimes. This week is filled with EXTREME investigations; which clue will we find first?
Technology – How does the world of technology affect us? The good, the bad, the EXTREME: learn about it all this week!
Velocity – Fast and furious fun combined with slow and steady surprises equals EXTREME VELOCITY this week!
Exploring – This week, we’ll go somewhere we’ve never been before! Exploring all things around us, there are certain to be EXTREMEdiscoveries for everyone.
Throw Back – Ever wonder what life was like long ago? Like when parents were kids? We are taking it waaaayy back for EXTREME fashion, food, and more!
Art – Art is all around! Find it, explore it, create it…TO THE EXTREME!
Hurry… summer camp spots are filling up fast!
Ages 6 weeks – 12 years
Phone 757-464-4663 and 757-495-0266
Contact Person – Debbie Jack
Click here for details