Camps run Monday – Thursday. 9AM – 1PM. Cost is $255.00

Age Range: 7-12 (If kids are older or younger and want to join give us a call first and we can accommodate)

Let the Fun Begin!!!

At the Chesapean Outdoors Adventure Camp, our campers explore the trails, marshes, beaches, and waterways of the ever popular First Landing State Park while kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, hiking, swimming, crabbing and fishing. We also learn about the ecosystems we are exploring and the history of the area. Combine that with some fun beach games, a pizza party, and a great staff who are attentive and engaging our camp is designed to help connect kids with nature in a fun and memorable way that will keep them coming back year after year!!!

We also offer an extra optional day of Kayak Fishing for those campers that still want more. There is an extra cost of $75 for this option but well worth it as this option sells out every year.

Chesapean Outdoors

600 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

757-961-0447

Website: https://www.chesapean.com