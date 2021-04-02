8 Weeks of Amazing Adventures including Swim, Sun, & Fun for EVERYONE!

June 20 – August 25, 2023 • (Regular camp season ends Aug. 11; Last Blast is Aug. 14 – 25)

Ages 4 through teens

Reba & Sam Sandler Family Campus of the Tidewater Jewish Community

Address: 5000 Corporate Woods Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Phone: 757.321.2306

REGISTER at www.CAMPJCC.org

Week 1 – The Great Outdoors

Week 2 – The Great Wide Sea

Week 3 – Party in the USA

Week 4 – Going Back in Time

Week 5 – Color War Games

Week 6 – Wonderful World

Week 7 – Juke Box Hero

Week 8 – The Grande Finale

CAMP JCC PHILOSOPHY

Camp JCC is open to everyone in our community of all faiths and backgrounds. One does not have to be Jewish to attend Camp JCC or any program at the Simon Family JCC.

We offer a traditional day camp experience with great traditions, a state-of-the-art facility, and an outstanding staff! Camp JCC offers an atmosphere of spirit, togetherness, and fun. We foster positive and supportive friendships that can last a lifetime.

A DAY IN THE CAMP JCC LIFE

Camp JCC prides itself on safety and quality programming. Each day is packed with fun and engaging activities that include daily swimming (instructional and recreational swim for younger campers), arts & crafts, gym games, fishing, gaga, singing, dancing, and more. Older campers participate in exciting off-campus activities such as kayaking, hiking, and visiting other local attractions. Our dynamic program allows every child to explore their own interests, try new things, and build self-confidence in a safe environment.

COUNSELORS THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Our specialists and counselors include professional educators, college graduates, college students, and high school students. Specialists in aquatics, arts and crafts, performing arts, sports and recreation, and more will provide days of skills-oriented and socialization activities. Many of our counselors were once Camp JCC campers themselves.

A SUMMER EXTENDED

Camp JCC has a limited number of spots for families who want their kids to continue the fun well into August. LAST BLAST runs Monday through Friday, 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM and campers participate in most regular summer activities (swimming, crafts, & games) in a more intimate environment. Inquire at CampJCC.org for space and reservations.

VISIT CAMPJCC.ORG for further information, or

CONTACT Director of Camp & Teen Engagement, Dave Flagler: DFlagler@SimonFamilyJCC.org



