Summer Camp Guide

Childcare Network
Camp Location: Virginia BeachNetwork’s Adventure Summer Camp is designed with fun and educational activities that will keep your child learning, exploring, and physically active during the summer months.
Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp
Camp Location: Virginia Beach
Our camp provides children the opportunity to learn all about farm life.
Mulholland Family Ranch Summer Horse Camp
Camp Location: SuffolkCome and enjoy horse camp with daily Bible study, swimming, crafts, a little cooking, and lots of fun!
Newport News Camps
Camp Location: Newport NewsJoin us for weekly fun-filled themes for all camps including: arts & crafts, group games, indoor/outdoor play, field trips & so much more!
Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA
Camp Location: VariousFun? It’s in our nature! YMCA summer camp has the capacity to transform young lives in many ways.
Portsmouth Museums
Camp Location: PortsmouthJoin the Portsmouth Museums for an exciting offering of summer camps!
Tidewater Community College
Camp Location: VariousSpark your child’s imagination with interactive and educational programs. This summer, TCC offers more than 100 camps suitable for elementary, middle school and high school aged-youth.
Topgolf Summer Academy
Camp Location: Virginia BeachWith seasonal academies & leagues, lessons and birthday parties throughout the year, kids will have a blast and grow their games like never before.
Triple R Ranch
Camp Location: ChesapeakeSince its foundation in 1960, the Triple R Ranch ministry has taught thousands of campers the message and truth of the gospel.
Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation
Camp Location: Virginia BeachOur summer camps will fill your child’s day with fun activities, games, crafts, special events and more!
Virginia Living Museum
Camp Location: Newport News
Full-day and half-day camps available for K – 5th Grade.
YMCA Summer Camp
Camp Location: Various
Camping, like many Y programs, is about learning skills, developing character and making friends.