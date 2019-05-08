Summer Camp Guide

Childcare Network

Camp Location: Virginia Beach

Network’s Adventure Summer Camp is designed with fun and educational activities that will keep your child learning, exploring, and physically active during the summer months.
 
Hunt Club’s Summer Farm Camp

Camp Location: Virginia Beach

Our camp provides children the opportunity to learn all about farm life.


 


Mulholland Family Ranch Summer Horse Camp

Camp Location: Suffolk

Come and enjoy horse camp with daily Bible study, swimming, crafts, a little cooking, and lots of fun!  

Newport News Camps

Camp Location: Newport News

Join us for weekly fun-filled themes for all camps including: arts & crafts, group games, indoor/outdoor play, field trips & so much more!
 
Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA

Camp Location: Various

Fun? It’s in our nature! YMCA summer camp has the capacity to transform young lives in many ways.
 
Portsmouth Museums

Camp Location: Portsmouth

Join the Portsmouth Museums for an exciting offering of summer camps!

 
Tidewater Community College

Camp Location: Various

Spark your child’s imagination with interactive and educational programs. This summer, TCC offers more than 100 camps suitable for elementary, middle school and high school aged-youth.
 
Topgolf Summer Academy

Camp Location: Virginia Beach

With seasonal academies & leagues, lessons and birthday parties throughout the year, kids will have a blast and grow their games like never before.
 
Triple R Ranch

Camp Location: Chesapeake

Since its foundation in 1960, the Triple R Ranch ministry has taught thousands of campers the message and truth of the gospel.
 
Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation

Camp Location: Virginia Beach

Our summer camps will fill your child’s day with fun activities, games, crafts, special events and more!
 
Virginia Living Museum

Camp Location: Newport News

Full-day and half-day camps available for K 5th Grade.

 

YMCA Summer Camp

Camp Location: Various

Camping, like many Y programs, is about learning skills, developing character and making friends.

 

