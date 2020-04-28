Zimmerman thinks MLB without fans would be “brutal,” but necessary

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The possibility is quickly heading towards reality. If Major League Baseball wishes to play games anytime soon, it may have to do so without fans in the stands.

Washington Nationals’ first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who was getting set for his 16th major league season, says the prospect of empty stadiums would be “brutal,” but might also be necessary.

“Sometimes on a Wednesday in July, it’s really hard to get pumped up to play a Major League Baseball game, as sad as that sounds,” said Zimmerman.

“The fans almost make me get up and be like, yeah, this is why I play, this is why I enjoy coming out on a Wednesday in June. It would be an interesting environment.”