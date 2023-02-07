PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Zach Pascal made his mark as the all-time leading receiver in Old Dominion history. On Sunday, he’ll take the field in Super Bowl LVII.

“I might shed tears when I walk out to just know the journey,” said Pascal, who enjoyed his first season as a receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pascal wore a Monarchs jersey from 2014 to 2016. He caught passes from Taylor Heinicke his first season, and helped the Monarchs win 10 games and the Bahamas Bowl his final season.

“Super intelligent, worked, prepared, begged to be on every special team,” said former ODU head coach Bobby Wilder. “I’ve never had a wide receiver like Zach Pascal in that regard who wanted to do everything he could to help the team.”

Pascal was cut from Washington and the Tennessee Titans before his career blossomed with the Indianapolis Colts. He played four seasons in Indy, and started every game during that span before signing with the Eagles last offseason.

He’s now one win from joining teammate and fellow ODU alum Rick Lovato as the only other Monarch to win a Super Bowl.

“Just looking forward to enjoying the atmosphere and being in the moment,” said Pascal.