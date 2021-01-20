High school wrestling rolls on, but parents watch from local restaurant

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – With Virginia Beach Public Schools deciding to proceed with Winter sports, the high school wrestling season rolls on.

“It’s huge. It’s absolutely huge,” said Anjanette Schlemmer, president of the Cox High School Athletics Booster Club.

But due to COVID-19 guidelines, fans are not permitted inside the venues. “It’s a bummer,” said Devon Shanor, who’s son a senior wrestler at Cox. So, Shanor, along with other parents and friends, have had to find other ways to cheer on their Falcons.

Brett Kassir and J.B. Maas, owners of Shorebreak Pizza, have chipped in, and helped the parents create a home-gym advantage of their own. The restaurant, which follows COVID-19 protocols, has given parents and friends a place to cheer, along with televisions complete with live feeds of the event.

“It’s the most important thing that Brett (Kassir) has given us, so that we are a part of the wrestling community, and we get to watch our kids wrestle,” said Schlemmer.