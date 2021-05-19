World’s best return to Kingsmill for LPGA’s Pure Silk Championship

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – The LPGA has returned to the Kingsmill Resort, and nine of the top 20 players in the world are set to battle for the $1.3 million purse at this week’s Pure Silk Championship.

Among the names to watch are Nelly Koda, who’s ranked no. 4 in the world, one spot ahead of Canadian Brooke Henderson, and fan-favorite Lexi Thompson.

Thompson is ranked as the ninth-best player in the world, and not only earned a wire-to-wire win at Kingsmill in 2017, she broke the four-day course record. “This is one of my favorite events,” said Thompson.

“I’m not just saying that because I won it, but it’s just a great atmosphere. It’s usually very relaxed, and we usually get a good amount of fans. I think we’ll have some out there this year which is really nice to hear.”

She’s right. Though the fan limit will be capped at 5,000, the Pure Silk Championship is the first even to sell tickets since the LPGA returned from its COVID pause. “Just for us to be back playing our normal events, our normal schedule, it just starts to make things feel normal again,” said Stacy Lewis, who’s earned 13 LPGA Tour wins.