PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The Woodside High School boys basketball team is headed to the Class 5 state championship game after pulling away from Maury 66-58 in the state semifinal at Heritage High School.

“To do it at a place that means so much to me, it’s a feeling I can’t describe,” said Woodside head coach Stefan Welsh, who won back-to-back championships as a player at Woodside in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

The Wolverines will play Patrick Henry for the Class 5 on Saturday at 1 pm.

Oscar Smith fell short of winning its first ever boys basketball state championship, losing to Patriot 47-39 in the Class 6 state semifinal.

King’s Fork lost to Varina 40-34 in the Class 4 state semifinal.