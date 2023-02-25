NORFOLK (WAVY) – Woodside fell short against Newport News rival Menchville in their two regular season matchups, but the Wolverines (19-5) would not be denied a third time.

Behind a magnificent 30-point effort from Trevor Smith, Woodside handed Menchville its only loss of the year, and dashed the Monarchs’ hopes of a perfect season.

“It’s just another win,” said Woodside head coach Stefan Welsh, who won back-to-back state titles as a player at the school. “It’s just another team in the way of our ultimate goal and that’s to win a state championship.”

Menchville led by as many as eight in the third quarter, but Peninsula District Player of the Year AJ Clark had to leave the game with an apparent head injury after a collision during a loose ball.

Woodside not only guarantees itself a spot in the Class 5 state tournament, but will also head to the region championship game against Maury. The Commodores rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Kecoughtan in the later region semifinal.