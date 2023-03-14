NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The marching band played on, the students lined the hallways, and the Woodside High School boys basketball team soaked in a championship celebration.

“It felt really good,” said junior guard My’Kel Jenkins. “Everybody congratulating us, being excited for us, the whole community, most of the whole 757 just walking in school seeing the banner, ‘Congrats, Champs,’ it felt really good. Like we did something.”

That “something” will be remembered for a long time.

In Saturday’s Class 5 title game, the Wolverines trailed Patrick Henry 39-23 late in the third quarter, but reclaimed the lead after a 25-0 scoring run. “We never gave up,” said Richmond-bound senior Trevor Smith.

Woodside then let a fourth-quarter nine point lead slip away, and with the game tied at 52 in the final seconds, Christian Greenlaw’s offensive rebound and putback gave the Wolverines their first title since 2005.

“It’s still surreal,” said head coach Stefan Walsh, who wore number 14 for the Wolverines when they won back-to-back titles from 2003 to 2005.

“It means more for me as a coach because giving back, that’s why I came back. To give back,” said Walsh.

Woodside gave Newport News a title that will be talked about for decades to come.