Womack’s walk-off winner gives NSU first ever MEAC championship, trip to the NCAA Tournament

NORFOLK (WAVY) – With two men gone, and the championship-winning run sitting on second in the bottom of the 11th inning, Alsander Womack stood up to the plate, and kept one thing in mind; “See fastball, hit fastball.”

Womack, who’s father Tony helped the Arizona Diamondbacks win the World Series 20 years ago, saw a fastball, delivered a shot to deep right-center field, and drove in Adam Collins for a walk-off win. With both hands risen towards the sky as soon as his bat made contact, Womack knew he’d just delivered Norfolk State baseball its first ever MEAC title, and its first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m still trying to get it all together. Great feeling,” said Womack.

The Spartans were down, and seemingly destined for a winner-take-all game two on two separate occasions. They rallied from a 4-2 deficit with RBI singles in the eighth and ninth innings, then drove in the tying runs in the bottom of the tenth.

“We dreamed of this,” said head coach Keith Shumate. “I told them, this is what we dreamed of; dog piling on this field.”