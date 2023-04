NORFOLK (WAVY) – If the transfer portal was a literal physical location, it would be continuously jam-packed with athletes looking for new homes. Hayden Wolff is the latest ODU Monarch to announce his intentions to leave the program. Tuesday afternoon, the quarterback put out the news on his social media.

I will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer, looking forward to the future🫶🏼



Jeremiah 29:11✝️ pic.twitter.com/481OZQ2KUp — HAYDEN🐺 (@haydnwolff) April 11, 2023

Wolff played three seasons in Norfolk, starting 22 games and throwing for 30 touchdowns, more than 5,500 yards and 16 interceptions.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.