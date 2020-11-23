WJCC Schools cancels winter sports due to increasing COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A local school division has decided to nix its middle and high school winter sports this school year.

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools announced Monday that winter sports will not happen during the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision was made after the superintendent consulted with high school principals, athletic directors and central office leaders, the division wrote in a news release.

It comes as COVID-19 cases in the region are increasing.

“The COVID numbers keep climbing, and we will not place students in a situation where their health and safety are at risk,” said WJCC Schools Superintendent Olwen E. Herron. “Travelling between localities and schools for games, you amplify potential exposure for students. You hope everyone is doing their part to socially distance, wear a mask, and make good choices, but there are no guarantees.”

As part of the sports cancellation, high school conditioning for fall sports will also be temporarily canceled. That will resume Jan. 11.

Spring sports conditioning at high schools will start Jan. 18.

“We know this is incredibly disappointing for our student-athletes – especially our seniors, and the coaches, families, and fans,” said Kenny Edwards, athletic director for Jamestown High School. “But there is much more at stake here than a win, a title, or a trophy.”

The division will continue to monitor health data and refer to guidance from the Virginia High School League for other school activities such as debate, forensics, scholastic bowl and one-act plays.

The division will also notify students and families through the WJCC Schools rapid notification system if there are other changes to activity schedules or fall and spring sports.