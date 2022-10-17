ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) – A growing number of Washington Commanders fans have been begging to see Taylor Heinicke get a another crack as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback. It looks like they’re about to get their wish.

Carson Wentz could miss up to a month or more after reportedly suffering a fractured finger in Washington’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears last Thursday night.

Heinicke, the all-time leading passer in Old Dominion history, is listed as the backup, and would likely start with Wentz on the sideline. The team is yet to release its official depth chart ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field.

Heinicke made a name for himself when he nearly topped Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC Wild Card matchup. His heroics earned him a two-year contract with Washington.

Listed as the backup to start the 2021 season, Heinicke was thrust into the starting spot for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick. In 15 starts last year, Heinicke threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.