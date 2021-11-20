With Price at the helm, Tech stumbles at rain-soaked Miami 38-26

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 20: Connor Blumrick #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies runs with the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26.

The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible. It also ended a six-game run of the Hurricanes playing games decided by no more than four points.

Connor Blumrick had two touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4), along with a team-best 132 rushing yards in the debut of interim coach J.C. Price.