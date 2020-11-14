Willis accounts for 5 TDs, No. 22 Liberty routs W Carolina

Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) scores a touchdown past Western Carolina Safety A.J. Rogers (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Shaban Athuman)(Shaban Athuman | AP)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading No. 22 Liberty over Western Carolina 58-14. Liberty improved to 8-0.

The Flames won their 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak. Western Carolina played for the first time this season.

The Catamounts trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter before Liberty scored four straight touchdowns in the next 14 minutes. Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards.