RICHMOND (WAVY) – Darius Wilson threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more to lead William & Mary past arch-rival Richmond 37-26 at Robin Stadium on Saturday.

The win not only gave the Tribe (10-1, 7-1 in Colonial Athletic Association) and tenth regular season win for the first time in school history, but it also secured a share of the CAA regular season championship.

As a team, the Tribe rushed for 244 yards and held the Spiders (8-3, 6-2 in CAA) to just 63 yards total. Bronson Yoder led the Tribe’s rushing attack with 89 yards and two scores on 21 carries.

The Tribe now await their first opponent in the upcoming FCS Playoffs. The field will be revealed on Sunday (Nov. 20) at 12:30 pm on ESPNU.