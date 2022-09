WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY )- Five running backs combined for 271 yards and three touchdowns, while Darius Wilson threw for 116 yards and a score of his own in William & Mary’s 37-21 win over Campbell at Zable Stadium.

The Tribe, which entered the game ranked 20th in the FCS top 25 after a road win at Charlotte to open the year, led 17-7 at halftime, and outscored the Camels 20-14 in the third quarter.