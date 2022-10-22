TOWSON, Md. (AP) – Darius Wilson threw two touchdown passes and William & Mary rolled to a 44-24 victory over Towson.

Donavyn Lester scored on a 1-yard run and Wilson connected with Caylin Newton for a 12-yard touchdown as William & Mary (6-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) grabbed a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

The Tribe upped their lead to 20-3 when holder Andrew Piercy tossed the ball to kicker Ethan Chang for a 17-yard touchdown on a fake field-goal attempt. Lester’s 3-yard touchdown run and a Chang field goal made it 30-3 at halftime.