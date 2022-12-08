WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – (Tribe Athletics) Fifth-seeded William & Mary will continue its quest for a national championship when it plays at fourth-seeded Montana State in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday at 10:15 p.m on ESPN2.

After extending its winning streak to a school-record eight games with a lopsided 54-14 victory against Gardner-Webb in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs last weekend, W&M enters Friday’s quarterfinal matchup with an 11-1 record, which equals the program’s single-season record for wins.

The Tribe was dominant in the triumph, as set school playoff records for points (54), total yards (608), rushing yards (302) and forced turnovers (6). W&M currently ranks fourth nationally rushing (276.7) and eighth in total offense (469.8), while it is averaging 45.3 points per game in its last three wins, coming against Richmond, Villanova and GWU.

Defensively, the Tribe ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense (19.8) and also is among the country’s top 10 in third down conversion defense (31.6) and forced turnovers (24).

Montana State extended its home winning streak to 19 games and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 33-25 victory against Weber State last Saturday.

The Bobcats currently own an 11-1 record and have won their last nine contests. MSU boasts a productive rushing attack and ranks second nationally with 330.9 yards per game on the ground, while it is averaging 44.0 points per game.

Friday’s game will mark the first meeting between W&M and Montana State.