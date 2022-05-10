WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – The countdown has begun, and new athletics facilities are officially on the way at William & Mary. A crowd watched and cheered as university President Katherine Rowe, Athletics Director Brian Mann and others broke ground on a $67-million renovation project.

“This is a really really exciting and a significant moment for William & Mary,” said Rowe.

The project will mean 167,000 square feet in renovations, and includes a new sports performance center (which will run adjacent to Kaplan Arena), a new sports medicine facility, new tennis courts, and several upgrades to Kaplan Arena.

“I’m excited for what this means as our coaches go out and recruit student-athletes, and talk about the commitment William & Mary has made to athletics, not might make,” said Mann.

Phase one of the project, which includes a new video board along with sound a lightning, should be completed by the Summer of 2023. The entire project is expected to finish by 2024.