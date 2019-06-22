Wife: David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Officials say Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9, 2019, at an outdoor cafe, was the victim of incompetent criminals who were trying to kill a man next to him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz’s wife says he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

