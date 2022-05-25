VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Virginia and Virginia Tech aren’t scheduled to meet on a football field for another six months. Still, the head coaches for both the Hoos and Hokies have been busy going head-to-head, battling for recruits in Hampton Roads.

Tony Elliott, the new head man in Charlottesville, spent Tuesday evening speaking to Cavalier donors at Princess Anne Country Club. Like his counterpart in Blacksburg, Elliott explained why he’s placing a heavy emphasis on keeping homegrown talent in Virginia, and just how valuable Hampton Roads can be.

“There’s a wealth of talent,” Elliott told the Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein. “I know the history of UVA football. There have been great players from this area, and it’s in-state. You want to draw a circle around your state and you want to battle as hard as you can to make sure these young man know they’re welcome, they’re wanted, they have opportunities at the University of Virginia and they don’t need to go outside the state to find anything.”