Who’s the next quarterback at UVA?

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – Nothing like a good ole’ fashion quarterback controversy to get University of Virginia football fans pumped for the upcoming season (assuming there is one).

Replacing Bryce Perkins, one of the best Cavaliers gunslingers in over a decade, was not going to be an easy task. Strong-armed junior Brennan Armstrong seemed like the sure-fire heir apparent. That is, until Keytaon Thompson arrived in Charlottesville.

Thompson transferred in from Mississippi State and is eligible to play right away. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Thompson is a threat with his arm and his legs. Armstrong, meanwhile, enrolled as a true freshman in the Spring of 2018. So, he has considerable experience running offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s system.

“I always prepared to be the guy,” said Armstrong back in March, before Thompson transferred in. “Even if something happened, if nothing did happen, I was always preparing to be the guy.”

Likewise, Armstrong is also a dual threat. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound Armstrong has thrown for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and has also rushed for 93 yards in 11 games.

Seeing limited action in 2017 and 2018, at Mississippi State, Thompson has thrown for 719 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 515 yards and seven scores. He did not see the field last year.

Whoever starts, head coach Bronco Mendenhall made it clear, it takes two to win a title. “I simply don’t believe you can win the ACC Coastal (division) or win the ACC or have a successful program without two very good quarterbacks,” he said.