WFXR Sports Sitdown : Washington, D.C. Sports Media Personality Kelsey Nicole Nelson

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell interviews Washington, D.C. sports media personality Kelsey Nicole Nelson in this edition of the WFXR Sports Sitdown. A trailblazer in sports media in the DMV, Kelsey Nicole Nelson continues to create her own lane. The award-winning professional broadcast journalist and radio personality has covered some of the top sporting events on a local, state and national level for broadcast tv. Kelsey has covered some of the premier sporting events including the WNBA Finals, NBA Finals and the Super Bowl interviewing the world’s top athletes.

Before attending college, Kelsey was a standout student at Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg, Md. Kelsey was born and raised in Montgomery County, Md. She is a proud DMV native.

Growing up, Kelsey was always strong in academics, earning academic scholarships to attend college and spent a great deal of time participating in community service and in athletics. Currently, Kelsey works as a freelance sports reporter, where she has become a fixture in the Washington, D.C. sports scene. Currently, Kelsey is apart of the Washington Football Team’s broadcast team where she serves as a digital host for the team’s Unfiltered series, hosting “The Fit” and “The Life” shows. For the Washington Football Team Kelsey also serves as the host of “Washington Unfiltered” which airs every Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington. Kelsey is also the host of the Sports Smarts podcast series for the National Sports Media Association. She is also commonly seen and heard on Fox Sports Radio 1340 AM/96.9 FM where she hosts her own radio show/podcast, “Listen In With KNN,” the station’s flagship show! For Fox Sports Radio, Kelsey covers all the professional teams throughout the Greater Washington Area including the Washington Redskins, Washington Wizards, Baltimore Orioles, Maryland Terrapins, Georgetown Hoyas and more. Last year, Kelsey was awarded by the Next Generation Entertainment Awards as the “Best On-Air Personality” for her work with her show. Her sports broadcasting work doesn’t end there as she also works as the Co-Host for “Inside the MFL,” on DC Radio 96.3 HD4, and serves as the league’s official sideline reporter. Most recently, Kelsey worked as the Arena Football League team reporter for the Washington Valor.

In addition to these responsibilities, Kelsey is a sideline reporter for the Big East Digital Network (BEDN) covering Georgetown University’s women’s basketball team during college basketball season. Kelsey also works as a sports host/correspondent for the DKN Sports Network apart from the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment. Kelsey also is a frequent contributor for various sports sites in the D.C. region and works as a reporter for Jeff Power TV productions. Kelsey has appeared on WHUR, 106.7 “The Fan,” “The Tony Perkins Show”, “The Butch McAdams Show,” “America Speaks,” “The Marketing Pulpit,” “The Wil Walker Show,” and other top shows across the country. Kelsey was recently featured in “The Legends of Texas Football” documentary that aired on Fox Sports Southwest. She also, is a common fixture as a host and analyst on “The Roundball Report” and “The Sideline Report.” Kelsey has covered premier sporting events such as the NBA Finals, the WNBA Finals, the Super Bowl, the Quicken Loans National Golf Tournament and team championship ceremonies at the White House. New this year, Kelsey began work as instructor for Doral College teaching an “Introduction to Radio and Podcasting” course.

Kelsey has been invited to numerous events to announce games/matches including the Citi Open tennis classic. When Kelsey is not reporting, Kelsey also speaks to youth about the importance of education through her community action project, “Books Breaking Borders: Books to End Educational Bankruptcy,” where her aim is eliminating illiteracy and closing the achievement gap in minority communities. For her work, Kelsey has received many leadership and community awards as well as citations. Earlier this year Kelsey was named “DMV Sports Media Person of the Year.” In 2016, Kelsey was awarded as the 2016 Phenomenal Woman of the Year from “Be There Magazine,” and in 2017 she was an honoree for the WKYS “Top 30 Under 30” 2017 class, for being a top sports reporter and advancing women and minorities in sports. In 2016, Kelsey completed her reign as Ms. African-American United, where her platform was improving the public education system, ending youth bullying and highlighting her “All Women Are Beautiful” campaign to improve self-esteem in young girls. Before her national reign, Kelsey was previously Ms. Maryland African-American United and Miss Teen Maryland African-American United. Today, Kelsey hosts many events and serves as a motivational speaker speaking at colleges across the country.

Kelsey continues to grow her brand as a journalist and has become a well-known personality in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Kelsey is a 2014 graduate of the Philip H. Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland-College Park. During her undergraduate career, she received her Certificate in African-American Studies and her Bachelors of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism. In August 2016, Kelsey received her MPS degree in Sports Industry Management (SIM), with a concentration in Strategic Marketing, Communications & Digital Media from Georgetown University.

Kelsey is very active in the community. She currently works as a capstone advisor for the Sports Industry management program at the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies. She also currently works as a media mentor for Richard Wright Public Charter School for Journalism and Media Arts and the Urban Health Media Project as well as many other nonprofit organizations. Kelsey gives back to young journalists serving as the Co-Chair of the ambassador program for the National Association of Black Journalists Sports Task Force. She also was most recently appointed to the Most Valuable Kids (MVK) nonprofit board. In her spare time, Kelsey enjoys traveling, writing poetry and performing spoken word, spending time with family, volunteering with #HappyPeriod DC and giving back to the community.