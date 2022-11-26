MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football.

Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14.

Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he took a direct snap and scored to put the Bruins up 7-0.

On its ensuing drive, Western Branch strikes again, this time when Taquan Trotman connected with Billups for his second touchdown of the game.

Shamique Blizzard added a touchdown to put Western Branch up 21-14 at the half.

In the fourth quarter, perhaps the play of the game when Steve Trotman intercepted a Manchester pass in the end zone, helping secure the Bruins first region title in more than two decades.

“We’re one Bruin,” head coach Rashad Cook said. “We all did it together as one. One team, one staff, one program. It’s just another barrier knocked down at Western Branch High School.”

Western Branch will play Freedom High School next week in the Class 6 state semifinals.