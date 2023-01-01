LANDOVER, MD (WAVY) – In his first start since breaking his thumb during a Thursday night matchup against the Bears in Chicago, Carson Wentz threw three interceptions and the Cleveland Browns handed the Washington Commanders a 24-10 loss at FedEx Field.

The loss combined with a Green Bay win over the Minnesota Vikings officially eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.

“I feel like we and I let this one get away from us,” said Wentz, who only managed to throw for 143 yards.

Wentz was reinstated as the starting quarterback after after the Commanders lost back-to-back games against the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers with Old Dominion alum Taylor Heinicke leading the offense.

Heinicke won five of his first six starts, which included a win over the Green Bay Packers.