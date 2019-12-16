Wentz, Eagles keep NFC East hopes alive by beating Redskins

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins reacts the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter as time expires at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — While Dwayne Haskins probably had the best day of his this season, Carson Wentz out-dualed the rookie, and threw three touchdown passes to help the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins 37-27. Wentz bounced back from a fumble to lead the Eagles’ on a game-winning 75-yard drive in the final minutes.

Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He threw TD passes to running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Greg Ward. The 4-yard pass from Wentz to Ward with 26 seconds left put Philadelphia up for good. The Eagles kept their NFC East hopes alive and host the Dallas Cowboys next week.

The Redskins fell to 3-11 and have lost eight consecutive division games.