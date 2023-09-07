The NFL season kicks off this week and so does the Washington Huddle. In this web exclusive, Craig Loper and Commanders postgame show radio host Scott Jackson look ahead to Washington’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Washington Huddle broadcast schedule:

NORFOLK (WVBT) Friday night at 10:30 p.m.

RICHMOND (WRIC) Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m.

ROANOKE (WFXR) Sunday morning at 10:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.