WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WAVY) — Webb and Julia Kosich have always been identified as ‘at the hip’ siblings.

“Everyone thinks we’re twins,” Webb said.

But in January, they would be joined forever through a bone-marrow transplant. Webb was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia after his Freshman season with the William & Mary Men’s soccer team.

“It was definitely concerning not knowing what it was for a while. The entire time they were looking for cancer. That’s what I was mentally preparing for. When I got the diagnosis of Aplastic Anemia, it was mixed emotions. I was happy it wasn’t cancer, but I knew it would be a long road ahead of me,” Kosich said.

Webb was in Johns Hopkins for seven weeks, and when he found out his sister would be his 100% match for a bone marrow transplant, he couldn’t believe it.

“It was an amazing feeling. We kept it a secret until we got home. She had mixed emotions, but was more than willing to do it, and I would do the same for her,” Kosich said.

Both Julia and Webb had to quarantine before the procedure. Webb had to go through chemotherapy, radiation, and then the transplant, while Julia was put under anesthesia and had to go through the invasive procedure.

“I remember that screw going into my tailbone. My parents showed the video when I woke up. I saw the bone marrow going into Webb through an IV and he was watching Netflix while it was happening,” Julia said.

Now, after recovery throughout the summer, Webb is returning to the field. He said he had doubts about ever playing soccer again, but always kept the faith, and would write it down everyday.

“I never thought something like this could happen to me. I never thought I could die from this. I always wanted to get back to school and get back to soccer… Now that I’m here, it’s just an amazing feeling,” Kosich said.

Webb is red-shirting for the Tribe this season as he continues to return to soccer shape. There’s also a ‘Be the Match’ Bone Marrow Donor drive in Williamsburg Saturday, September 30 at 2:30 p.m.