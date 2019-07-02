WAVY’s Symone Davis shares connection with tennis phenom Cori Gauff

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – What a small world. As it turns out, WAVY’s own and “Livin’ Local” correspondent Symone Davis shares a family connection with the 15-year old sensation who just pulled off one of the greatest upsets in Wimbledon history.

Cori Gauff, who defeated Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to become the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history, is Davis’ second cousin.

“(Gauff’s) grandfather and my grandmother, on my mom’s side, are brother and sister,” said Davis.

Davis said she’s enjoyed seeing the response to her and her family all over social media after Gauff’s unreal upset. “I was proud,” she said.