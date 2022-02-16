WATCH: Alex Hall stunts wild pull-back air ‘pretzel’ in slopestyle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- A proposal for a new car dealership has been struck down by Virginia Beach City Council, but the current BMX hobbyists who use the parcel of land in question are still looking for a new home.

In an 8-3 vote Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council voted to deny Checkered Flag's proposal to put a dealership on a parcel of land near Interstate 264 and Rosemont Road, at 3736 Sentara Way.