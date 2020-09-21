Washington’s slow start can’t be overcome in Week 2 setback

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Dwayne Haskins Jr #7 of the Washington Football Team has the ball knocked out of his hand by Jordan Phillips #97 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The fumble was recovered by Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones #55. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Washington Football Team’s offense spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to find a way to consistently move the ball against Arizona’s defense.

By the time it showed improvement, it was much too late. Washington fell into a 27-3 hole by early in the fourth quarter and lost 30-15 to the Cardinals in Week 2.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins had decent stats, completing 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. But he also had a costly fumble when it looked like Washington had a good chance to score. Coach Ron Rivera said Haskins missed early opportunities to make big plays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***