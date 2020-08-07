Washington Football Team releases running back Derrius Guice after alleged domestic incident

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team released a statement saying that the team has released running back Derrius Guice for his involvement in a possible domestic-related incident.

The Washington Post reports 23-year-old Guice was charged with one felony count of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property, according to a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement posted to the teams website and across social media says the following:

On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process.



We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately. Washington Football Team

Latest Sports