CHAMPAIGN, IL (WAVY) – Brennen Armstrong threw two interceptions, no touchdowns, and the Virginia offense was held to just 222 yards, its lowest output since 2017, in a 24-3 loss at Illinois.

The loss if the Hoos’ first under new head coach Tony Elliott. Illinois scored 21 unanswered points after UVa opened with a 3-0 lead. The Cavaliers defense held the Illini to just three points in the second half.

Virginia returns to Scott Stadium to face Old Dominion on Saturday.