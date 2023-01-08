VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Omari DeVeaux scored a team-high 18 points, but his three-point try from the right wing just before the final buzzer sailed over the rim, and Virginia Wesleyan’s rally fell just short.

The Marlins (11-3, 3-3 in ODAC), who began the season 11-1, lost a heartbreaker to conference foe Roanoke 65-64.

The Marlins trailed by as many as 10 in the second half, but made a furious charge thanks in large part to Amarion Wilson (Kecoughtan High School). The sophomore from Hampton scored 17 points.