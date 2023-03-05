Recap courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

GREENSBORO, NC – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team made history Sunday afternoon in the Greensboro Coliseum, defeating Louisville 75-67 to claim its first ACC Tournament title.



Georgia Amoore collected 25 points and Elizabeth Kitley added 20 to lead the Hokies to the tournament crown and clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies (27-4) entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and defeated Miami (Fla.), Duke and Louisville en route to a league tournament championship.

Tech’s defense was fantastic yet again, holding Louisville shooters to only 37.3 percent from the field. The Hokies also kept Hailey Van Lith to 4-of-17 shooting in the game behind a stellar effort from Cayla King.

After playing to a 14-14 tie early in the game, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run with 2:15 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Amoore, to take a 21-14 lead, a score that would hold for the rest of the period. Virginia Tech relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 21 points.

Virginia Tech kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 5-0 run starting at the 7:01 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Amoore, to increase its lead to 30-18. The Cardinals cut into that lead, but the Hokies still enjoyed a 38-28 advantage heading into halftime.

After intermission, Virginia Tech held on to its advantage and owned a 51-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring eight of its 13 points in the paint.

Virginia Tech started tacking on points in the fourth almost immediately, going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Soule’s jumper, to grow the lead to 58-44 with 7:52 to go in the contest. The Cardinals narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Hokies still cruised the rest of the way for the 75-67 win. Virginia Tech pulled down three offensive rebounds to score five second chance points out of 24 total in the period.



Up Next



With an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament secured, the Hokies will wait to learn what their path to the Final Four will look like during the Selection Show next Sunday, March 12. Fans are invited to attend a free watch party in Cassell Coliseum that evening, with doors opening at 7 p.m. ET before the event begins at 7:30 p.m.