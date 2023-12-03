PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Tech football won’t have too far to go for this year’s bowl game.

The Hokies (6-6) will go to Annapolis to Tulane on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in the Military Bowl. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET. on ESPN.

Tulane, 11-2 and No. 23 in the AP poll, is coming off a 26-14 loss in the American Conference Championship to SMU and just learned their head coach Willie Fritz is leaving to go to Houston. However the Green Wave are formidable, and knocked off USC last year 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Tech meanwhile is coming off a 55-17 beatdown of rival UVA, but has just two wins over teams with .500 or better records this year: Boston College and Old Dominion.