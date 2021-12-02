Live: Virginia Tech formally introducing new football coach Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Tech will officially introduced their new head football coach on Thursday morning.

Brent Pry is expected to speak with the media at 9 a.m. after being hired on Tuesday. The former Penn State defensive coordinator takes over after Tech parted ways with ex-head coach Justin Fuente after six seasons.

Pry was Tech graduate assistant under Frank Beamer and Bud Foster from 1995-97. Beamer told WFXR that he’s excited for Pry to take over and bring new life to the program.

Pry said the opportunity to return to Blacksburg is exciting not only for him but for his family.

“Even after I departed Blacksburg, I always continued to appreciate Virginia Tech, its great players, its championship teams, and its wonderful traditions from afar. The resources, facilities, university backing of Athletics, and phenomenal fan support that Virginia Tech enjoys made this a very desirable situation,” he said in a release. “But just as importantly, the opportunity to raise our children in a community like Blacksburg also has great appeal.”

You can watch the press conference live above starting at 9 a.m.