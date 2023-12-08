BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Now that the Virginia Tech football team is once again going bowling. This week the Hokies have been at practice preparing for their big matchup against Tulane in the coming weeks. They’re also looking to take the momentum they built in their Commonwealth Clash win against Virginia and put that energy towards the Green Wave as well.

For some of the Hokies just getting to play in another bowl game has been a blessing. Especially, for the seniors on the team that had to deal with a season that saw many high and low points on the year for the Hokies.

“The season you know it didn’t go the way we wanted in to go. We had a lot of ups and downs we fought through a lot of adversity as a team you know growth maturity as a team you know just bringing everybody along. You know just being confident at the end of the day it’s confidence. We had to step on that grass every Saturday with confidence and some games I don’t think we did that. But just getting this bowl it’s been happy everybody has been happy but just to add on to the streak another bowl for Virginia Tech so it’s fun just to have the seniors one last time have fun with those boys and just make sure they go out right,” said Hokies redshirt junior safety Dorian Strong.

The Hokies face Tulane in the Military Bowl December 27th at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 2pm.