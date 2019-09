Tech receiver Tré Turner (11) reaches for a pass from quarterback Ryan Willis in front of Old Dominion defender Kaleb Ford-Dement (22) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va,. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP/WAVY) — After last year’s stunning upset, Virginia Tech held Old Dominion at arm’s length for a 31-17 revenge win on Saturday.

Tech was coming off a turnover-prone 35-28 loss at Boston College in its opener. The Monarchs beat Norfolk State 24-21 last week.

This is a developing story. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.